Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.25. 22,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 112,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

