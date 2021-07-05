Bread Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $282,733.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $282,733.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.20 or 0.00923194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.39 or 0.08254717 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.