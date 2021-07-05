Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $148.79. 221,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,480.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.