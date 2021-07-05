Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

