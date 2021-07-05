Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.78. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,488.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

