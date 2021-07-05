Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $35.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of HMLP opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $601.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

