Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sanmina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sanmina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.