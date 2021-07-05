Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.86. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,037. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $3,227,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

