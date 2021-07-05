Brokerages Anticipate TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of TBI opened at $27.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $971.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TrueBlue by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

