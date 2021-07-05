Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

