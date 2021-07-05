Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.