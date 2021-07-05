Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $138,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.69. 116,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,172. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.61. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

