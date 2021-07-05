Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $271.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Medpace stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

