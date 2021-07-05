Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,552. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

