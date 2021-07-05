Brokerages Expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vitru.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,528. The stock has a market cap of $400.06 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its position in Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

