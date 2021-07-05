Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

MX opened at C$41.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$62.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.25%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

