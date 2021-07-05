Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mullen Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.