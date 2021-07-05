Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

VNOM opened at $18.83 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $9,123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.