Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.31.

TSE FM opened at C$28.31 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.41 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market cap of C$19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 658.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 in the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

