Brokers Set Expectations for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $416.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

