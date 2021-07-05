Brokers Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

NYSE:CRK opened at $6.62 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

