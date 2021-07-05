Brokers Set Expectations for Magna International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $12.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Magna International stock opened at C$114.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$117.13. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$57.42 and a twelve month high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

