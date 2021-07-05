Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,734 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.32% of Brookfield Renewable worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

