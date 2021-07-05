Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $53.67 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.