Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.65. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $5,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

