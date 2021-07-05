BSCView (BSCV) Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $687,063.56 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,023.76 or 0.99789507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

