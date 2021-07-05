Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVRDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF opened at $31.10 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.