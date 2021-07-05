Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Hits $47.23 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and $6.30 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00011102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,888,495 coins and its circulating supply is 12,513,495 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

