Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,672,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $331.93 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

