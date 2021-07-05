BZEdge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $800,153.75 and approximately $93.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00138228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.06 or 1.00309457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

