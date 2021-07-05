Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cabot by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

