CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 161.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 1.6% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 8.39% of CAE worth $692,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.