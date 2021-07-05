Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 881,349 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $170,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

