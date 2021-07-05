Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,199 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 1.6% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 2.23% of AutoZone worth $690,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AutoZone by 92.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,450.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,551.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

