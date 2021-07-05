Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $470.39 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281,329 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.42% of 3M worth $470,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $199.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.34. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.