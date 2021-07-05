Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,495 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $733,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 766,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,769,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.