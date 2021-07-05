Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255,020 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $89,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,879 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.23. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $274.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.