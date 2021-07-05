Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,176,396 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176,396 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $266,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

