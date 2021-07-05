Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 140,345 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140,345 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Facebook were worth $306,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $354.70 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

