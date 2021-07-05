Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 195,324 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,324 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.53% of Mondelez International worth $435,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.