Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.97 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $65,491.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.67 or 0.06577000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00160411 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.