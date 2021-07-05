Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CEI stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

