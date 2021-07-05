Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $134.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

