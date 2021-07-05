Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83. Camping World has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

