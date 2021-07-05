Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 12,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,443. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

