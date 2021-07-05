Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CWB opened at C$34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.19. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

