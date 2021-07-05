Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 863,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $22.54. 194,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

