Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.03) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

