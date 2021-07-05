Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.71% of Church & Dwight worth $1,008,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.27 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

