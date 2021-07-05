Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.60% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $761,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $71.48 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

